Zomato delivery executive among 3 dead after car-bike collision in Delhi's Shakarpur

Three people died and two others suffered injuries after a motorbike and a car crashed in north-east Delhi's Shakarpur.

According to reports, after the accident that occurred in the early hours, all seven car occupants -- members of a family -- were taken out of the vehicle by the police.

Two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the third victim, the motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato T-shirt, is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

According to police, the bike was in front of the car but the sequence of events which led to the accident is yet to be established and CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain the cause of the collision.

The incident took place on May 1, around 1 am. The police received a call and immediately reached the spot and found one damaged motorcycle and one Wagon R car turned upside down. Both the vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and an investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:15 PM IST