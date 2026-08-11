Zepto Warehouse Sealed In Bengaluru Over Food Safety Violations, Unhygienic Conditions

A Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru Rural has been sealed after a food safety inspection found what authorities described as “extremely unhygienic” conditions, including organic waste, discarded wrappers and bottles, accumulated dirt and empty cardboard boxes.

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The Food Safety Division of Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted a special inspection at the quick-commerce company’s facility in Hoskote taluk as part of a drive to check food quality, storage, labelling and handling practices.

According to the department, officials detected several violations during the inspection, including improper labelling, misbranding, unhygienic food handling and inadequate storage conditions. The findings were also described as violations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

Following the inspection, authorities sealed the warehouse and issued a notice to the facility. They have also recommended that a case be registered against those responsible.

The department warned that strict legal action would be taken against food business operators found violating food safety norms and said inspections would continue to ensure consumers receive safe and hygienic food.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of quick-commerce facilities. Earlier this week, Maharashtra FDA suspended the food licence of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai after inspectors reportedly found unhygienic conditions and cockroach infestation.