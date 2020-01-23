Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: The IPL of book fests kicks off

The first day of the Jaipur Literature Festival is usually the best of days. The IPL of book fests – no one now doubts JLF’s place in the hierarchy of book fests – is enjoyed best on Day 1.

It’s before the selfie-seeking crowds start pouring in and we only have the serious literature aficionados. The very first thing that strikes any visitor – no matter how many times he has attended in the past – is the plethora of colours that one chances upon: pink, red, shades of burgundy and colours that are too hard to differentiate for philistines.

Throwing open the festival, Sanjay Roy said that the growing tribalism around the world meant that we could no longer afford to be silent, saying the world needed to ‘speak in one voice, with empathy against tribalism’.