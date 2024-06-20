Yusuf Pathan Moves Gujarat HC Against Land Encroachment Notice By Vadodara Municipal Corporation

Yusuf Pathan | Credits: Twitter/Yusuf Pathan

Ahmedabad: Yusuf Pathan, renowned cricketer and TMC Member of Parliament (MP), has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court after the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) issued a notice to remove illegal encroachments on final plot number 90 in Town Planning (TP) scheme 22, valued at Rs 5.60 crore. The petition was filed by senior advocate Yatin Ojha, and the case was heard by Justice Sangita Vishen on Thursday.

The VMC's notice alleges that Pathan has illegally encroached on municipal land. However, Pathan’s advocate argued that the timing of the VMC's action coincides suspiciously with Pathan's recent election as a TMC MP from West Bengal. The advocate emphasized that the land in question had been allotted to Pathan with the approval of the VMC’s general body and has been in his possession for many years.

"The VMC has suddenly decided to act against the alleged encroachment now that Yusuf Pathan is a TMC MP," the lawyer stated. The court has directed both parties to argue the case on its merits, without political interference. Further hearings are scheduled for Friday, with the VMC’s lawyer set to appear in court.

A former BJP corporator, Vijay Pawar, has accused Pathan of constructing a compound wall on the 978 square meter land (TP-22 final plot no. 90) owned by the VMC, near Shubham party plot in the Tanjalja area. Pawar claims that Pathan sought to build a palatial bungalow on an adjacent plot and demanded plot no. 90. A proposal was subsequently prepared by municipal authorities in 2012, recommending the allocation of the land to Pathan on a 99-year lease, pending approval from the state government.

The proposal was approved by the Standing Committee in March 2012, but the state government ultimately barred the allocation. Despite this, Pathan allegedly built the compound wall and has been using the municipal land ever since, with a garden and a stable constructed on the site.

In his letter to the chairman of the Standing Committee, Vijay Pawar has called for the land to be reclaimed by the VMC. "Even today, Yusuf Pathan is using the municipality’s land. This land should be opened up and taken over by the municipal corporation," Pawar stated.