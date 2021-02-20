'Yudh Abhyas': India, US carry out military exercises near Pak border in Rajasthan's Bikaner - Watch video

The Indian armies and the US armies carried out military exercises at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) at Bikaner in Rajasthan. In its 16th edition of Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas', the two armies were seen practicing on the field today holding their rifles in hand.
The exercise that began on February 8 will conclude on February 21.
In a video shared by ANI, a glimpse of the exercise can be seen. The soliders held their rifles and conducted drills on the field. Take a look.
Notably, the fortnight-long exercise is being held near the India-Pakistan border. Around 250 soldiers from each side have participated in the exercise. In the two-week exercise the Indian and the US armies could be seen carrying out war-fighting drills in a combined operational environment and exchange expertise on conventional, unconventional and hybrid threats.
Advance Light Helicopter WSI ‘RUDRA’, MI-17 and Chinook choppers, Stryker Vehicles of US & BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of India and other military assets were also scheduled to be aprt of this military exercise.
Indian Army's 11th Battalion of Sapt Shakti Command of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and soldiers of US Army's 2, Infantry Battalions, 3, Infantry Regiments and 1-2 Striker Brigade Combat Team were also scheduled to take part in the exercise.