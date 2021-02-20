'Yudh Abhyas': India, US carry out military exercises near Pak border in Rajasthan's Bikaner - Watch video

The Indian armies and the US armies carried out military exercises at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) at Bikaner in Rajasthan. In its 16th edition of Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas', the two armies were seen practicing on the field today holding their rifles in hand.

The exercise that began on February 8 will conclude on February 21.

In a video shared by ANI, a glimpse of the exercise can be seen. The soliders held their rifles and conducted drills on the field. Take a look.