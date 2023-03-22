YouTuber Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for derogatory remarks against Telangana CM KCR, family

YouTuber Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for derogatory remarks against Telangana CM KCR | File

Telangana Police arrested YouTuber Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

The arrest took place late Tuesday night. He was arrested at his channel Q News office in Peerzadiguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Several complaints filed against him

Several complaints were filed against him at various police stations for allegedly making derogatory comments on his YouTube channel about Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, his son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, and his daughter MLC K.Kavitha.

Telangana Jagruthi member Naveen Goud had filed a complaint with the LB Nagar police against Teenmaar Mallanna for making defamatory remarks about Kavitha and Rama Rao.

The complaint demanded that Mallanna be prosecuted immediately and that his channel be banned.

The LB Nagar police department opened an investigation and registered a case under sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

State BJP chief condemns arrest

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has condemned the arrests of Mallanna and Telangana Vittal. He visited Mallanna's house late on Tuesday night and called on the family.

"Democracy is under threat in Telangana. Let's Save Democracy ! KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny. Earnest request to media organisations not to budge into the pressure of BRS govt," tweeted Sanjay after the visit.

"Visited Teenmaar Mallanna garu & Telangana Vittal garu's residences & spoke to their family members following their undemocratic arrest by Telangana police. Assured to stand by the families. Are these police or BRS goons? CM is resorting to these tactics after his son's role came out in the paper leakage issue and daughter's role in Liquor Scam," he added and demanded immediate release of both of them unconditionally.

(With IANS inputs)