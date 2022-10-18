e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaInhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of loan

Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of loan

After the video went viral, the police have detained two persons and seized the bike involved in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Inhumanity caught on camera: Youth tied to bike, dragged on streets of Cuttack over non-repayment of loan | Admin
Follow us on

CUTTACK: Video of a youth tied to a motorcycle and dragged on the busy Mission Road over alleged non-repayment of a hand loan has gone viral, raising concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Cuttack.

In the video, the youth’s hands are found to have been tied to a two-wheeler driven by two persons who forced him to run along Shailabala Women’s College-Buxi Bazar road.

Media reports suggest said the youth was forced to run for two kilometres for about half an hour between 9 pm to 10 pm on Sunday evening.

Read Also
On camera: Dog dragged after being tied to car; Jodhpur's famous plastic surgeon Dr Rajneesh Galwa...
article-image

Though some locals tried to stop them, the accused persons duo threatened them with dire consequence and warned them not to interfere in their matter.

Deteriorating law and order in Cuttack

The incident has raised questions over efficiency of the Commissionerate Police as the route has three traffic posts. However, surprisingly the miscreants were not intercepted by any police patrol or the local police station officials either.

“It is a matter of great concern that neither the police control room noticed the incident nor the traffic personnel intercepted the accused indulging in the inhuman act even though the Cuttack UPD claims to have CCTV cameras and monitoring law and order situation of the city through a control room set up at DCP office,” said a human rights activist.

Police detain two persons

After the video went viral, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said based on the video, police have detained two persons and seized the bike involved in the incident.

“We have identified the victim who will be sent for medical examination even though he has not sustained injuries. Both the victim and the accused were known to each other and the incident is said to have been occurred over non-payment of borrowed money,” said Mishra.

Though the two accused have no criminal antecedents, they are being interrogated thoroughly. Besides, CCTV footage is also being verified to ascertain the time of occurrence of the crime, said Mishra adding necessary step would be taken against the traffic police deployed on the stretch of the road if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Umar Khalid denied bail by HC in larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots

Umar Khalid denied bail by HC in larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots

UP: Minor students unable to pay school fees made to sit under scorching sun for whole day

UP: Minor students unable to pay school fees made to sit under scorching sun for whole day

Delhi excise scam: Undergo lie detector test over allegations against CBI, BJP's Kapil Mishra...

Delhi excise scam: Undergo lie detector test over allegations against CBI, BJP's Kapil Mishra...

WATCH: Protests in Noida after stray dog mauls infant to death

WATCH: Protests in Noida after stray dog mauls infant to death

Supreme Court lawyer collapses during a hearing, judges rush to assist

Supreme Court lawyer collapses during a hearing, judges rush to assist