WATCH: Youth shot dead over a minor scuffle in UP's Manipuri; shocking video surfaces |

Manipuri: A farmer shot dead a youth in Manipuri area of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, stated reports.

According to a report, a verbal spat had broken out between the youth and the elder bother of the accused over not passing through the potato fields. When a scuffle broke out between the parties, the accused drew his country-made pistol and shot him.

Trigger warning: Garphic visuals ahead

The video that has been going viral on social media showed the youth and the elder brother. The duo keep fighting as they move out of the fields and they are followed by a taut man who draws his pistol and fires at the youth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a local report, the accused have been identified as Ajit Chauhan and Ranjit Chuhan. Reportedly, the incident happened on Wednesday morning in Angotha village in Manipuri.

The deceased, Murari Lal Bhadauria, who reported stated was a retired serviceman, passed through Ajit's farm which did not go down well with him leading to a fight between the two.

Ajit's younger brother Ranjit intervened by drawing his pistol and shooting Bhadauria who immediately fell to ground. The retired army man was taken to a district hospital by his family and other onlookers. He sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the police have booked both Ajit and Ranjit for attempt to murder and the latter has been arrested by the police stated the report.