 Youth Dies Of Snake Bite While Rescuing Reptile For ₹500 In UP’s Muzaffarnagar; VIDEO Shows Him Playing With Deadly Snake
The youth was caught on camera trying to catch the snake, when the incident occurred. There are reports that the youth tried to catch the snake as he was lured with Rs 500 to catch the snake.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Snake | Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar, September 21: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old youth died after being bitten by a snake in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The youth was caught on camera trying to catch the snake, when the incident occurred. There are reports that the youth tried to catch the snake as he was lured with Rs 500 to catch the snake.

Incident Details

As per reports from True Story, the incident took place in Morana village which falls under the Bhopa Police Station area on Saturday (September 20) evening. The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the hospital authorities declared him dead.

The deceased youth has been identified as Mohit, who was a resident of Gogga Jaharveer Mohalla. He used to work as a labourer and had gone to the house of Mangal Prajapati to catch the snake. The snake bit him while he was trying to capture the reptile.

Death For Rs 500

A video has surfaced on social media in which Mohit is seen trying to catch the snake and put it inside a gunny bag. However, he could not control the furious snake and the reptile bit him. There are reports that Mohit's cousin alleged that Mangal and his family members said that they would give him Rs 500 if he catches the snake and take it out of their house.

Mohit's cousin blamed Mangal and his family members for the death of his brother. He also urged the police to register a case against the accused and take strict action against them.

'Unnecessary Bravery'

However, Mangal's family members said that Mohit showed unnecessary bravery and kept playing with the snake, due to which the fatal incident occurred. One of the witnesses claimed that when the snake entered the house, some youths who present at a nearby empty plot came for the rescue. One of them was Mohit, who kept playing with the snake despite repeated warnings.

Police Action

The police have received a complaint from the deceased's family members and further investigation is underway in connection with the matter. They are also investigating the viral video in which Mohit is seen playing with the snake.

