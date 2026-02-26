 Youth Critically Injured After Elephant Lifts & Hurls Him During Temple Festival In Kerala’s Thrissur - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouth Critically Injured After Elephant Lifts & Hurls Him During Temple Festival In Kerala’s Thrissur - VIDEO

Youth Critically Injured After Elephant Lifts & Hurls Him During Temple Festival In Kerala’s Thrissur - VIDEO

A temple festival in Thrissur, Kerala, turned chaotic when a decorated elephant attacked and seriously injured a young man. The animal lifted the victim with its trunk and threw him to the ground, causing panic among devotees. The injured man is in critical condition, and the incident has gone viral online.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

A traditional temple festival in Thrissur took a frightening turn when a decorated elephant suddenly turned aggressive and seriously injured a young man. The shocking incident, captured on mobile phones by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred inside the temple premises during ongoing festivities that had drawn a large crowd of devotees. According to visuals circulating online, a man was seen attempting to climb onto the elephant. At the same time, another youth standing in front of the animal unexpectedly came within its reach.

In the video, the elephant can be seen grabbing the youth with its trunk, lifting him into the air, and forcefully throwing him to the ground. The youth sustained severe injuries upon impact, triggering panic and chaos at the venue.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Elephants Deployed To Trace Cub Of Electrocuted Tigress
article-image

Eyewitnesses said the situation briefly resembled a stampede as people rushed to safety. Mahouts present at the site struggled but eventually managed to bring the elephant under control.

FPJ Shorts
Markets End Mixed; Nifty At 25,496, Sensex At 82,248 As Healthcare & PSU Banks Lead Gains
Markets End Mixed; Nifty At 25,496, Sensex At 82,248 As Healthcare & PSU Banks Lead Gains
Kerala Lottery Result: February 26, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-612 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 26, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-612 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Karnataka: Bomb Threat At Lourdes Central School Triggers Major Security Sweep In Mangaluru
Karnataka: Bomb Threat At Lourdes Central School Triggers Major Security Sweep In Mangaluru
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Actors' Wikipedia Pages Updated
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Actors' Wikipedia Pages Updated

The injured youth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition remains critical. Authorities are expected to review safety arrangements at temple festivals following the incident.

Follow us on