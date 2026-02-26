Youth Critically Injured After Elephant Lifts & Hurls Him During Temple Festival In Kerala’s Thrissur - VIDEO

A traditional temple festival in Thrissur took a frightening turn when a decorated elephant suddenly turned aggressive and seriously injured a young man. The shocking incident, captured on mobile phones by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred inside the temple premises during ongoing festivities that had drawn a large crowd of devotees. According to visuals circulating online, a man was seen attempting to climb onto the elephant. At the same time, another youth standing in front of the animal unexpectedly came within its reach.

In the video, the elephant can be seen grabbing the youth with its trunk, lifting him into the air, and forcefully throwing him to the ground. The youth sustained severe injuries upon impact, triggering panic and chaos at the venue.

Read Also Bhopal News: 2 Elephants Deployed To Trace Cub Of Electrocuted Tigress

Eyewitnesses said the situation briefly resembled a stampede as people rushed to safety. Mahouts present at the site struggled but eventually managed to bring the elephant under control.

The injured youth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition remains critical. Authorities are expected to review safety arrangements at temple festivals following the incident.