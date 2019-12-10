Youth Cong's disobedience against CAB, NRC

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress, on Tuesday decided to join a nationwide disobedience movement against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill(CAB).

The movement call was given by a new citizens' group, United Against Hate (UAH) at a meeting at Jantar Mantar here last Saturday. A Youth Congress leader said Home Minister Amit Shah threatened to implement NRC across the country despite problems thrown up by it in Assam while replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Monday on CAB.

He said Shah has clubbed NRC with CAB in what is seen as a clear threat to the Muslims and so the Youth Congress workers will boycott both and spread out to educate and mobilise the people about the repercussions of the two anti-Constitutional steps of the Modi government.

The Youth Congress leader endorsed call of UAH leader Nadeep Khan at the rally at Jantar Mantar that "the citizens of this country will completely boycott NRC and CAB, by doing a civil disobedience against them."

The rally was addressed among others by Kishanganj Congress MP Javed Ali and Swaraj India Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav, who said CAB sabotages the fundamental secular character of India as it does not talk about the persecuted minorities from non-Muslim nations nor about the Muslim minorities in the Muslim countries.