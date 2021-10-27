'Your husband will be killed': Ex-Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay receives death threat via letter sent to wife

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Secretary and chief advisor of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, allegedly received a death threat through a letter addressed to his wife.

Reading out the letter, Sonali Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and wife of former West Bengal Chief Secretary said, “Your husband will be killed, nobody can save the life of your husband.”

Following the complaint by Alapan’s wife, Kolkata Police had lodged an FIR at Hare Street Police Station.

“Over the complaint of Sonali Chakraborty Bandopadhyay, Hare Street PS lodged an FIR, dated October 26, under section 170/419/500/506 of Indian Penal Code against unknown people,” said the police for Hare Street.

According to sources, the letter was sent from the address of Raja Bazar Science College, science arm of the Calcutta University and the name of a senior professor was named as a sender in the letter.

A Police team reached the Chemical Technology Department and spoke to the teachers and professors of the department.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court stayed the verdict of former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay challenging a decision of the principal bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to transfer an application filed by him to itself from the Calcutta bench on a prayer by the Union government.

Notably, Alapan had challenged administrative proceedings against him by the BJP-led Central government alleging his failure to attend a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May in the aftermath of super cyclone ‘Yaas’.

