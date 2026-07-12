Youngest Spiritual Orator Abhinav Arora Escapes Car Fire While Travelling To Vrindavan On Birthday; Says 'Lord Krishna Took Exam' |

Young spiritual speaker Abhinav Arora, often referred to as India's youngest spiritual orator, had a frightening start to his birthday celebrations after his family's car met with an accident while they were travelling to Vrindavan for Lord Krishna's darshan. Fortunately, everyone inside the vehicle escaped safely despite the alarming incident.

According to Abhinav, he had chosen to spend his birthday in Vrindavan and seek blessings at the holy town. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when the vehicle ran over bricks lying on the road, causing two tyres to burst. The impact reportedly damaged one of the alloy wheels, and within moments, the tyres and electrical wiring caught fire, creating panic among the family members.

A video shared on social media captured the tense moments following the incident. Flames could be seen engulfing the wheel area of the vehicle as people rushed to control the fire. Family members appeared visibly shaken while efforts were made to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

Sharing the experience on social media, Abhinav reflected on the incident with faith and gratitude. He wrote, "Thakur ji also took the exam on his birthday... And the stubbornness of my mind was fulfilled - the first salutation of my birthday was on his threshold."

Describing the accident, he added, "An accident occurred in the road while coming to Vrindavan today. Two tyres burst as the vehicle rides on the bricks lying on the road, alloy wheel broke and tyres and wiring caught fire within moments."

Despite the frightening situation, Abhinav expressed gratitude that everyone remained unharmed. "But perhaps Thakur ji's lila was that his protection was with us even at that moment. By the grace of Radharani and the umbrella of Banke Bihari ji, we are all completely safe."

He also recalled a popular saying associated with Braj, writing, "One thing is often heard in Braj - 'Whose hand is held by Bihari ji, no calamity in the world can touch him.' Today, the meaning of this word was experienced deeply."

Abhinav further shared that he was eventually able to reach the temple despite the ordeal. "And see the grace of Thakur ji... In the first moment of my birthday, I got the privilege of reaching their feet and bowing my head on the temple threshold."