Young farmer who jumped on police vehicle to turn off water cannon booked for attempt to murder

A young farmer from Haryana's Ambala whose video of climbing on a police water cannon vehicle to turn it off went viral this week has been charged with attempt to murder.

Navdeep Singh, 26, was hailed as a hero by many on social media as his video of climbing on the top of the vehicle and jumping back to a tractor trolley went viral over the week. The incident took place on Wednesday as the police in Haryana tried to stop the farmers during their protest march to Delhi.

The police used as water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the farmers' march.

Navdeep, the son of a farmers' body leader Jai Singh, has been charged with attempt to murder, rioting and violation of COVID-19 rules by Haryana Police, NDTV reported.