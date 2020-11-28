Young farmer who jumped on police vehicle to turn off water cannon booked for attempt to murder

A young farmer from Haryana's Ambala whose video of climbing on a police water cannon vehicle to turn it off went viral this week has been charged with attempt to murder.
Navdeep Singh, 26, was hailed as a hero by many on social media as his video of climbing on the top of the vehicle and jumping back to a tractor trolley went viral over the week. The incident took place on Wednesday as the police in Haryana tried to stop the farmers during their protest march to Delhi.
The police used as water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the farmers' march.
Navdeep, the son of a farmers' body leader Jai Singh, has been charged with attempt to murder, rioting and violation of COVID-19 rules by Haryana Police, NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, a farmer, heading to Delhi from Punjab to join the protest, was killed and two others injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana`s Bhiwani on Friday, police said.
A case was registered against the truck driver.
A Haryana Police spokesperson said the incident occurred at 4 am at a police barricade in Mundhal, killing Tanna Singh, a resident of Punjab's Mansa, on the spot while two other people were injured.
Hundreds of farmers entered the national capital on Friday to hold peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground after facing tear gas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police.
The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.
Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana said the stir has now become a "people's movement", drawing support from various sections of society.
Around 600 farmers headed to Sant Nirankari Ground, one of the biggest in the national capital, following several hours of confrontation with the police at different border points with Haryana.
After a meeting between farmer leaders and senior police officers, the Delhi Police allowed the protesters to hold demonstration peacefully at Nirankari Ground, but senior farmer leader Darshan Pal later said they would stay put at border points on Friday night and a decision on whether to go to the identified protest site or not will be taken on Saturday.
At the Tikri border, some groups of farmers were escorted by police personnel around 3 pm amid tight security and taken towards the identified protest site. But those gathered at the Singhu border, one of the main routes used to access the city from Punjab, had not entered the city till late evening.
As more Punjab farmers crossed the state's border with Haryana, by evening, all police barricades at the border with Punjab and along the highway to Delhi were lifted, allowing traffic to run as before.
In Uttar Pradesh too, farmers staged sit-ins and demonstrations at many places, including Lucknow. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar in western UP, besides Jhansi and Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, protests on various roads resulted in considerable blockades and traffic disruptions.
(With agencies)
