'You promised to be ready for 30,000 patients': Gautam Gambhir slams 'Tughlaq' Kejriwal for sealing Delhi border

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier posted a video on Twitter asking people of Delhi whether Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents. In the video, he said that people from all over the country come to Delhi for treatment because it has the best health facility.

In a video, he further said, “If we open the borders, people from all across the country will come to Delhi for treatment because we have the best health facility in the nation.” Delhi has arranged 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and Kejriwal said that they have near about 2300 patients. He also said that if they open the borders of Delhi all these beds will get occupied within 2 days. Thus, he said that he will make the final decision based on the suggestions of the people of Delhi.

This decision has created a whole new #DilliForDelhiitesDebate on Twitter. BJP has been criticizing the decision of sealing off the borders of Delhi. In a reply o to that criticism on national television, AAP Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Singh Tweeted, “I am watching on TV channels, the BJP is saying that Delhi's hospitals should be opened for the people of the whole country. BJP should answer that if the people of Delhi are sick, where will they go?”