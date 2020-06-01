'You promised to be ready for 30,000 patients': Gautam Gambhir slams 'Tughlaq' Kejriwal for sealing Delhi border

After Delhi Chief Minister sealed borders of Delhi with neighbouring states till next week, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed the decision in a Tweet. The Delhi CM had declared sealing off Delhi’s border amidst increasing cases of COVID-19.
Kejriwal while sealing off the borders had said, “if we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment because we have the best health facility in the nation."
Slamming this decision, Gambhir tweeted that, “Just to hide your failure, you want to punish innocent people merely because they live across the border? Those are Indians just like you and me! You promised of being ready for 30,000 patients in April, remember? Why ask such leading questions now Mr. Tughlaq?”
Arvind Kejriwal had earlier posted a video on Twitter asking people of Delhi whether Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents. In the video, he said that people from all over the country come to Delhi for treatment because it has the best health facility.
In a video, he further said, “If we open the borders, people from all across the country will come to Delhi for treatment because we have the best health facility in the nation.” Delhi has arranged 9,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and Kejriwal said that they have near about 2300 patients. He also said that if they open the borders of Delhi all these beds will get occupied within 2 days. Thus, he said that he will make the final decision based on the suggestions of the people of Delhi.
This decision has created a whole new #DilliForDelhiitesDebate on Twitter. BJP has been criticizing the decision of sealing off the borders of Delhi. In a reply o to that criticism on national television, AAP Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Singh Tweeted, “I am watching on TV channels, the BJP is saying that Delhi's hospitals should be opened for the people of the whole country. BJP should answer that if the people of Delhi are sick, where will they go?”
Currently, the Delhi government has eased many lock down rules and allowed all shops to remain open. Barbershops will also remain functional in lockdown 5.0. However, spas will be closed.
