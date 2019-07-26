You cannot misbehave with woman: Smriti Irani on Azam Khan’s remark

Women MPs in Lok Sabha on Friday spoke in one voice condemning the sexiest remarks by Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi during Lok Sabha procedings.

During the proceeding of Triple Talaq Bill in the lower house, Deputy speaker Rama Devi ask Azam Khan, to address the proceeding by looking the chair and not to look the other members.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said "The issue is not about women. The entire House was insulted. This is a blot on all legislators including men". She added that members enjoy privilege in the house and if such an incident would have taken place outside then the women would have lodged a police complaint.

Irani said the Parliament had passed a law against sexual harassment at workplace. "We cannot be mute spectators," she said. She appealed to the entire House to leave aside political differences and send a message that "you cannot misbehave with a woman".

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Azam Khan should apologise or he should be suspended from the House. "The incident was painful. Rama Devi handled it with utmost dignity. We appeal for the toughest punishment, without compromise," he added.