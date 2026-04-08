'You Came Out Looking Like A Duck': Iranian Leader Zvi Fogel Mocks US President Trump Over Ceasefire

Jewish Power faction chairman Zvi Fogel, who also serves as chairman of the National Security Committee, took a potshot at US President Donald Trump over the announcement of a ceasefire with Iran.

In a brief post on X in Hebrew, Zvi wrote, “Donald, you came out looking like a duck!”

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Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the ceasefire with Iran, calling it a political failure and warning of long-term consequences for Israel’s security.

“There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history,” Lapid wrote in a statement. He also claimed that “Israel wasn't even part of the discussions when decisions were made concerning our national security.”

He added that while “the military carried out everything that was asked of it” and “the public demonstrated amazing resilience,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “failed politically, failed strategically, and didn't meet a single one of the goals that he himself set.”

Lapid cautioned that restoring the political and strategic harm caused by Netanyahu, which resulted from arrogance, negligence, and poor strategic planning, will take years.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office welcomed Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, saying that “Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks,” but stressed that the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.