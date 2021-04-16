'You better go and die': Caller at Lucknow's COVID centre fumes at former BJP corporator's son who was under home isolation

Lucknow: A caller working at Covid Command Centre in Lucknow told son of a BJP leader "you better go and die" instead of apprising him of government-prescribed treatment and guidelines for Covid-positive patients under home isolation.

An audio of their conversation went viral on social media. The victim Santosh Kumar Singh, son of a former BJP corporator and ex-president of Lucknow Mahanagar Manohar Singh, has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office against the caller.

Santosh claimed that he and his entire family tested positive on April 12. The family went into home isolation as advised by senior doctors of a government hospital. On April 15, he received a call from Covid Command Centre and the caller identified herself a Shuchi.

The conversation began with the caller asking Santosh if he has downloaded the home isolation app of the government and filled in the required information. Santosh replied negative and said that till date no one has contacted or guided him about dos and don'ts and what treatment is to be taken during home isolation.

The caller got angry at his answer that no one told him to download the home isolation app and filling information. Before he could explain further, the caller from the Covid Command Centre shot back: “You better go and die,” and hung the phone.

Santosh had recorded the entire conversation. He has shot off a letter to the CM Office along with audio clip for action against the caller who misbehaved with a Covid positive patient.

“Is this the way to behave with a Covid positive patient whose entire family is under home isolation? The Covid Command Centre is an important link between doctors and Covid positive patients. Such callers will ruin government’s efforts to provide treatment to patients at home,” he fumed.