'You Are King Of Lies': Netizens React To Rahul Gandhi's Latest Gaffe Of 'Amitabh, Aishwarya Invited To Ram Temple Opening...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party for allegedly inviting only select individuals to the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. While addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, Gandhi claimed that while actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were invited, people from backward classes, who constitute more than 70% of the country's population, were not invited to the ceremony.

After Rahul Gandhi made this remark, many netizens quickly pointed out his mistake. One social media user even called him "Jhutho Ka Sardar" (The king of lies), highlighting that Aishwarya Rai has never visited the Ram Mandir.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for the 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple while addressing a public gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"Did you see the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple? Was there a single OBC face? There was Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Narendra Modi," Rahul asked the crowd.

"People who constitute 73% of the total population of the country were nowhere seen during the event. The BJP would never want them to assume the reins of the country," added the Congress leader.

Rahul is king of lies

After Rahul made a statement, a user on social media responded by saying, "You are the king of lies. Aishwarya was at her home, and she has never been to Ram Mandir. Our Prime Minister, who is OBC, was present there. You can choose to believe it or not."

Another user wrote, "Oh god. Why has politics come down to this level? Can we talk of India’s economy, growth, measures to improve employment etc?"

Modi didn't showered petals on Amitabh Bachchan or Aishwarya Rai

But he did on the workers who built the Mandir

Anyhow can he tell me from which caste are these?

How can he say not a single obc St SCs were there?

A list of Yajmans across the country with their caste who were part of Pran Prathistha ceremony was shared by a user named Shailendra Singh.

1. Dom Raja of Kashi (SC community, Varanasi)

2. Ram Kui Jemi (Naga Community, Assam)

List of Yajmans

1. Dom Raja of Kashi (SC community, Varanasi)

2. Ram Kui Jemi (Naga Community, Assam)

3. Lingaraj Vasavaraj Appa (Lingayat leader, Kalburgi, Karnataka)

4. Arun Chaudhary (President - 52 pals, haryana)

5. Krishna Mohan (Ravidas samaj, Hardoi, UP)

6. Dilip Valmiki (SC community from Lucknow)

7. Sardar Gurucharan Singh Gill (Jaipur)

8. Ramesh Jain (Multani Lohar Community)

9. Adalarsan (Tamilnadu)

10. Vithalrao kamble (Mumbai, Maharahstra)

11. Mahadev rao gaikwad (Ghumantu samaj from Latur, Maharashtra)

12. Kailash & Shobha Yadav (Varanasi)

13. Kavindra pratap singh & archanda singh (Retd IPS officer Ayodhya)

14. Ramchandra Kharadi (President of vanvasi kalyan ashram from Udaipur)

15. Anil Mishra (main yajman and member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust)

Rahul Gandhi's claim holds no ground as the list of Yajmans who participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla shows that many Yajmans belonged to backward classes.