'You Are Arrogant': Mamata Banerjee's Hospital Confrontation Video Goes Viral After Abhishek Banerjee Assault; Claims 'Doctors Are Being Pressurised'

Kolkata: A video of TMC supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confronting hospital staff has gone viral on social media following the alleged assault on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

In the video shared on social media, Banerjee is seen accompanying Abhishek Banerjee at a hospital and is reportedly heard questioning the hospital staff, "You are running a hospital? You are arrogant." Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted, and eggs were thrown at him, and his shirt was torn by locals during his visit to families of post-poll violence victims on Saturday.

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While speaking to reporters, the TMC supremo also expressed shock over the attack and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his treatment at a hospital. She alleged that hospitals and medical authorities were being pressured not to admit or treat the party MP following the alleged attack on him.

"Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police... Doctors are sad, but they are pressured..," she said.

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Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Banerjee said the party should function according to the law and accused it of interfering in medical treatment. "They are not even allowing anyone to get treatment. In front of me, the police were threatening. They said permission was needed. If any patient comes, then you need permission from the BJP party on who will be treated and who will not," she alleged.

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Calling the situation "inhuman," Banerjee accused the ruling party of misusing its power and undermining access to basic healthcare.

She further added, "If there was genuinely no need for hospitalisation, why was he first taken to the ITU, kept under observation for nearly two hours, and advised to undergo multiple medical tests and scans?" she asked.

According to the TMC supremo, Abhishek remained under medical supervision from around 8.15 pm till nearly 11 pm before being discharged.