'Yogi sarkar ko firse wapas lana hai': Kangana Ranaut's appeal to voters ahead of 3rd phase of polling in UP; watch video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday, which the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, took to her Instagram handle and made an appeal to the voters to extend their support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the video, Ranaut said, "Namaste Doston, hum sab jaante hai ke Uttar Pradesh mein chunav chal rahe hai. Aur iss chunavi kurukshetra mein, humara ek matra hatiyar hai- vote. (Hello friends, we all know that there are elections held in Uttar Pradesh. In this political battle, our only weapon is 'vote')."

"Yaad rakhein ki hume apni chaheti Yogi sarkar ko firse wapas lana hai, isiliye bhar bharke votes dene honge. Aur jab bhi vote dene jaaye, apne saath 3-4 logon ko zarur leke jaaye. Yaad rakhiye, Vijay ka yeh kirtiman toote na, ek bhi vote chootena… Jai Shri Ram! (Remember, we have to bring back the Yogi government and we will have to give him lots of votes. So, take at least three to four people with you when you go for voting.)," she added.

A total of 59 assembly constituencies in 16 districts, spreading from Bundelkhand to the Yadav belt, will vote on February 20 in the third round.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP secured 49 in 2017, the Samajwadi Party 9, while the Congress got just one seat (Kanpur Cantt). Experts believe the tally won’t shrink much in Bundelkhand region in 2022, too. The real test of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, will be in the Yadav belt. It would be a litmus test for the BJP, too, whether it can hold on to most of what it had secured.

Constituencies of both Akhilesh Yadav (Karhal) and his uncle Shivpal Yadav (Jaswantnagar) will go to the polls in this phase.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:09 PM IST