Yogi govt to take over Jauhar University

Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to take control of the controversial Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, run by a Trust headed by the former Samajwadi Party minister Azam Khan.

The government has already received a report from the Rampur District Magistrate AK Singh. The report was sent to the legal department for opinion on taking control of the university.

In a blow to Azam Khan on Saturday, the ADM Rampur, Jagdamba Prasad, issued orders for the government to acquire over 1,400 acre belonging to the Jauhar University.

As per laws and agreement reached in 2005, the university was allowed to buy and keep only 12.5 acres in its possession. After the Saturday order, the state government is set to acquire remaining surplus land, which was fraudulently acquired by the Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Trust, headed by Khan.