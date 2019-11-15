Yogi Adityanath's deputy points fingers at his boss

The letter alleges a scam in allotment of commercial plots to barely nine-day old firms, though the rules state that the firm should have a three-year standing.

Maurya’s letter alleges that blacklisted firms were roped in for apartment construction; besides, there was forgery in amalgamation of schemes and giving land parcels to tainted builders out of turn.

He said that files of scores of persons who had been allotted plots or flats in Lucknow were missing in the LDA.

The letter claimed that decisions were taken with the aim of providing benefits to private builders. Most of the decisions, Maurya pointed out, have been taken under the Yogi government.

The Deputy Chief Minister has attached clippings from local newspapers to support his charges.

However, when the letter came to light on Thursday, Keshav Maurya tried to downplay the issue, "I may have written this letter to CM after receiving complaints in this regard but there is nothing more to it."