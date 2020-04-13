Yogi Adityanath vs Siddharth Vardarajan: Why were two FIRs filed against The Wire by UP police?

On Monday, the cat was truly among the pigeons as articles about Yogi Adityanath (not Modi for a change) started pouring over the FIRs filed against Siddharth Vardarajan, The Wire’s Founding Editor.

At the time of writing, both The Wire and Siddharth Vardarajan were among India’s top 10 trends on Twitter. The genesis of the new outrage cycle appears to be a piece written in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which incidentally was accused of misreporting about the Delhi riots, by Tunku Vardarajan.

Tunku (real name: Patanjali allegedly) Vardarajan is Siddharth’s older brother and he wrote a piece titled When News Suppression Hits Home where he wrote: “Siddharth, who works in New Delhi, is founding editor of the Wire, a leading online news portal. He published a news story that showed the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, in a deservedly poor light. The Wire reported that Mr. Adityanath, a preacher-turned-politician, had attended a sizable religious gathering in Ayodhya—a town regarded as the birthplace of the Hindu deity Rama—in obvious violation of a national coronavirus lockdown. It misattributed a quote to Mr. Adityanath, but the error was promptly corrected and is clearly acknowledged at the story’s end."