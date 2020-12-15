Yogi Adityanath to conduct surprise checks of cleanliness, law & order across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon start a surprise check of districts to understand the ground reality of cleanliness, law and order and implementation of government schemes.

“He will travel by car to inspect any district unannounced. CM wants to get real feedback from the people so that the issues can be addressed effectively,” a senior official said.

The official adds, “This will also force officials to pull up their socks and keep things in order, all the time not only during the CM’s visits.”

These inspections will also help Yogi to improve his image and strengthen his grip on the administration ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

People including BJP members often complain that the officials seek to hide the facts from the CM and portray a rosy picture before him on all crucial matters.

Citizens also raise issues through social media addressing/tagging the CM and other ministers.

Media reports have recently exposed how Varanasi officials have covered up the garbage behind tents ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit on Dev Deepavali.