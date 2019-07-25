Yogi Adityanath government withdraws 20 more riots cases

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allowed 20 more cases of Muzaffarnagar riots to be withdrawn.

With this, the total numbers of cases withdrawn in the Muzaffarnagar riots has reached 74. The cases, which have been allowed to be withdrawn by the government, were registered on behalf of the police and the public.

All these cases were related to arson, robbery and rioting and were registered at the Fugana police station. Some of the cases are also registered at Bhaurakala, Jansath, New Mandi and Kotwali police stations.

The Yogi government has been in the process of withdrawing the cases in the Muzaffarnagar riots since last year. Before the Lok Sabha elections, seven rulings had come up till March 8, allowing withdrawal of 48 cases.

Five cases have been disposed of in the court, while in one case, the police have filed a final report. Meanwhile, Adityanath government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged scam of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the Public Works Department (PWD).

The probe has been handed over to a special investigation team (SIT), which has asked for related files from the Principal Secretary of PWD.