Yogi Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Bus Wars: Here's the story so far

There has been a lot of back and forth between the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra since Monday. Gandhi-Vadra offered to help the migrant workers by providing buses on Monday, following which the Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted 100 buses by 10 am on Tuesday.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday afternoon said that there has been a delay in the buses arriving, as many of them were coming from Rajasthan and New Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh Congress has alleged that the local administration at Noida has not received any information from the state administration, and hence the buses cannot move further.
Earlier, Supriya Bhardwaj shared a bunch of tweets that had details of the vehicles and drivers.
However, people on Twitter raised questions regarding the number plates. They argued that the all the buses had come from Rajasthan, as they all bore Rajasthan number plates. This tweet was shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra
However, when you look at the two lists shared by Bhardwaj, one thing is common. All the vehicles have a Rajasthan number plate, barring one that has the Uttar Pradesh number plate. This vehicle is a bus, not a two-wheeler as Singh’s tweet suggests.
One vehicle in the first list shared by Bhardwaj that has 100 buses has, however, been blacklisted by the Rajasthan government due to ‘audit objection.
Bhardwaj also shared a second list with 96 vehicles. In this list, while doing random selection, we saw that one vehicle was a car, while another was an ambulance. The rest in our random choosing were buses.
However, this didn’t stop Twitter from lashing out at the Congress. After Patra's tweet several party supporters began sharing the same set of screenshots.
Bhardwaj later tweeted that another 500 buses will be provided by noon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, journalist Shweta Bajaj who was at the site where the migrants boarded the buses shared this tweet
Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh government agreed to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi wrote to the personal secretary of Gandhi informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses.
Later, Sandeep Singh, the personal secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, responded to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi's letter and provided him a list of 1,000 buses arranged by the party to help migrants stranded due to lockdown reach their native places.
