Yogi Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Bus Wars: Here's the story so far

There has been a lot of back and forth between the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra since Monday. Gandhi-Vadra offered to help the migrant workers by providing buses on Monday, following which the Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted 100 buses by 10 am on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday afternoon said that there has been a delay in the buses arriving, as many of them were coming from Rajasthan and New Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh Congress has alleged that the local administration at Noida has not received any information from the state administration, and hence the buses cannot move further.