Yogi Adityanath a sanyasi, he is not merely a 'bagwa dhari': Giriraj Singh

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Amid uproar over Priyanka Gandhi's saffron remark on Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Adityanath has been following the tradition of a sanyasi (sage) and he is not a merely saffron-clad saint.

"Yogi Adityanath comes from a long tradition of a sanyasi and he is not 'bagwa dhari.' And Saffron is the soul of India and nobody can easily confine it in words," said Singh. This comes after earlier on Monday Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a press conference had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.