'Yes, we need super-spreader dharnas': Priyanka Chaturvedi’s dig at BJP over its nationwide protest on May 5

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting today to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

JP Nadda will meet the families of the affected karyakartas during his visit to the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that elements in the TMC cadre have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire. He will said he will hold protests in a democratic manner.

"BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday, May 4 to take stock of the violence under the patronage of the TMC," BJP said in a release.

"Within 24 hours of election results, many BJP workers have been murdered. Many workers are seriously injured. The house and shops of many party workers have also been burnt. After Mamata Banerjee's defeat and Trinamool Congress' victory in the election results yesterday, the TMC hooligans started celebrating the victory with violence and blood. BJP condemns this," it added.

In order to condemn the violence, the BJP has called for a "nationwide dharna" on May 5 to protest against "widespread violence" allegedly perpetrated by TMC. The BJP said its protest "will be held following all COVID-19 protocols".