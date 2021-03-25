'Ye Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai': Maha Congress chief Nana Patole lashes out at BJP over 'false allegations'

Over the last few days, the Maharashtra government has been thrown into turmoil as the former Mumbai Police Commissioner accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption and the BJP began calling for his resignation. The Opposition party has also questioned the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on several counts, urging the Governor to seek relevant details.

But Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole insists that there is no rift within the tri-party alliance that is governing the western state. The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, he said, would successfully finish out their entire five year term. "There will be no problem. Ye Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai," he asserted while speaking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"They (BJP) may level as many false allegations as they want, it won't affect the government. They're trying to malign Maharashtra, people of the state won't forgive them," Patole asserted.