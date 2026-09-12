Xi Jinping Arrives In Delhi For BRICS Summit, First India Visit Since 2019 | VIDEO

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, for the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam. The visit marks Xi’s first trip to India since 2019 and comes against the backdrop of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise bilateral ties following the tensions along the Line of Actual Control and the 2020 Galwan clash.

The two-day summit, being held on September 12 and 13 under India’s BRICS chairship, brings together leaders of the expanded grouping to discuss major global and economic challenges.

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Modi-Xi Meeting In Focus

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi is scheduled on the sidelines of the summit, with the talks expected to focus on the next phase of India-China relations.

The meeting assumes significance as both countries seek to maintain momentum in improving ties, with issues including border management, trade and people-to-people exchanges forming key areas of engagement.

Xi’s visit comes after a period of heightened tensions between the two neighbours, making his return to India a closely watched diplomatic development.

India Hosts Expanded BRICS

The summit is being held under India’s theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with discussions expected to centre on global governance, economic cooperation and challenges confronting developing nations.

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BRICS has also expanded significantly since its original grouping, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE among the countries that have joined the bloc.

The expanded grouping gives India an opportunity to strengthen its engagement with emerging economies while pushing for a greater voice for the Global South in international institutions.

Global Conflicts Add To Summit Agenda

The summit takes place amid continuing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, with developing economies facing the impact of geopolitical tensions, disruptions to trade and uncertainty in global markets.

India is expected to use its chairship to push discussions around economic resilience, sustainable development, technological cooperation and reforms in global governance.

For New Delhi, the summit also provides an important platform to reinforce its Global South leadership while maintaining engagement with major powers.

Significance Of Xi’s India Visit

Xi’s arrival is particularly significant given that it is his first visit to India since 2019. The relationship between the two countries came under severe strain following the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh in 2020, which led to a prolonged military standoff along the border.

In recent years, both sides have taken steps towards reducing tensions and improving communication.

The Modi-Xi meeting is therefore being closely watched for indications of how far the two countries are prepared to deepen that stabilisation process while managing outstanding differences.

With Xi’s participation and the expanded BRICS membership, the summit is expected to serve as both a major multilateral gathering and an important moment in India-China diplomatic engagement.