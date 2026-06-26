X Suffers Brief Outage As Users Report Service Disruptions

PM

The social media platform X briefly experienced an outage on Friday, with several users reporting disruptions.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks digital outages, more than 600 users reported issues.

Many users shared screenshots showing that their timelines failed to update despite multiple refresh attempts. Some also encountered the error message: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, as X did not issue a statement explaining the disruption.