 X Suffers Brief Outage As Users Report Service Disruptions
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X Suffers Brief Outage As Users Report Service Disruptions

The social media platform X briefly suffered an outage on Friday, with over 600 users reporting problems on DownDetector. Many said their timelines failed to refresh and displayed error messages despite repeated attempts. The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear, and the company had not issued an official statement at the time.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
X Suffers Brief Outage As Users Report Service Disruptions
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The social media platform X briefly experienced an outage on Friday, with several users reporting disruptions.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks digital outages, more than 600 users reported issues.

Many users shared screenshots showing that their timelines failed to update despite multiple refresh attempts. Some also encountered the error message: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, as X did not issue a statement explaining the disruption.

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