Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police refutes claims of having no evidence against Brij Bhushan Singh, says probe still on | PTI

Protesting wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat have been demanding action against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women grapplers. He has also been charged under the stringent POCSO Act.

The grapplers were recently detained and manhandled by the Delhi Police following which they said they will immerse the medals they have won on national and international platforms and gathered in Haridwar. However, were stopped by BKU leader Naresh Tikait.

Dramatic Scene Unfolds

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat arrived at Har ki Pauri, emotionally overwhelmed by the allegations against Singh. Tears streamed down their faces as they clutched their medals while their supporters formed a protective circle around them. After a silent contemplation of about 20 minutes, the wrestlers decided against immersing their medals, following persuasion from Khap and farmer leaders who pledged to address their grievances within five days.

WFI Chief Denies Allegations and Calls Protest 'Emotional Drama'

In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh dismissed the wrestlers' decision to immerse their medals as an 'emotional drama'. He maintained his innocence, stating that no allegations against him have been proven true so far. Singh challenged the accusers to provide concrete evidence and claimed he would take responsibility if any allegations were substantiated.

Investigation Ongoing, Contrary to Reports of 'No Evidence'

Delhi Police was cited in a News18 report clarifying that the investigation into the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is still ongoing. Reports suggesting "no evidence" against him, which circulated through various media channels, were deemed inaccurate by the police. The authorities emphasized that the case is being examined thoroughly.

Mahapanchayat Planned to Address Protests

BKU leader Naresh Tikait announced a "mahapanchayat" in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village to discuss the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. This meeting aims to provide a platform for dialogue and resolution regarding the sexual harassment charges.