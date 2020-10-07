Worth of Shivakumar, brother troubles CBI, as records differ

Bengaluru: Days after the CBI searched 14 properties of KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his MP brother DK Suresh in the DA case, there seems to be a huge gap in the assets of the two leaders.

The CBI FIR says DKS family’s asset value went up from Rs34 crore in April 2013 to Rs162 crore on April 30, 2018. However, the Congress leader’s election affidavits said he owned assets worth Rs251 crore in 2013 and Rs840 crore in 2018. According to the FIR, DKS and his family members acquired movable and immovable assets worth Rs129 crore between 2013 and 2018 and their total income and receipts in 5 years were close to Rs167 crore, while their expenditure was Rs113 crore. That leaves Rs75 crore worth of assets that are not accounted for. The CBI considers this as disproportionate to their known sources of income. Congress sources said Shivakumar is planning to move the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the CBI FIR. The main contention is the CBI searched his properties despite the court’s order against ‘coercive’ action.