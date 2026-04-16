'Worse Than India-Pakistan Partition': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's Comment On Telangana's Formation Sparks Political Firestorm | FPJ

A political row has erupted in Telangana following remarks by Tejasvi Surya in Parliament, in which he compared the formation of Telangana to the Partition of India and Pakistan. His comments have drawn sharp reactions from leaders across political parties, who see them as offensive.

Surya’s remarks have been widely criticised as insensitive and historically inaccurate, given the emotional and political significance associated with Telangana’s statehood movement and the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

What exactly did BJP MP Tejasvi Surya say?

Speaking during a discussion in Parliament, the BJP MP said that the way the Congress-led UPA divided undivided Andhra Pradesh was worse than how the British partitioned India, leading to the formation of Pakistan in 1947.

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“The way Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was done in a worse fashion than how the British carried out the Partition of India and Pakistan,” he said.

Surya’s comparison of the two historical events was quickly criticised by political leaders, who termed it disrespectful to the state’s history.

Political leaders demand an apology

Several leaders criticised Surya’s remarks, questioning the comparison between two completely unrelated events of great significance, and called it unacceptable. Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao demanded an apology, saying that his statement was an insult to the state’s identity.

Telangana Jagruti President K. Kavitha took to X with a strongly worded message in response to Tejasvi Surya’s remarks. “How dare you, @Tejasvi_Surya? You are not only insulting all those who fought for Telangana over six decades to fulfil the region’s aspirations and end the discrimination we faced, but you are also dishonouring the memory of the thousands of individuals who sacrificed their lives to make Telangana a reality,” she said.

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Tagging several leaders, including those from the BJP, she asked them to “speak up or resign,” saying that they do not deserve to represent the people of Telangana if they cannot uphold the sanctity of their emotions.