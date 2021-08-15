'Worried about future': Afghan students in JNU urge to extend their stay in India as Taliban enter Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

Amid the ongoing tension of Taliban in Afghanistan, the Afghan students studying in India's Jawaharlal Nehru University have urged to extend their visas which will be expiring soon. Looking at the current scenario in Afghanistan, the students are worried of their future to return to their homes. According to news agency ANI, India is closely monitoring the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan to decide on the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kabul.

A student named Jalal-ud-din, said, "My visa will expire next month. My request is to extend my visa for the long term. I don't have any option. Other students from Afghan also facing the same problem."

Another student, Ali Asghar said, "I'm part of a minority community in Afghanistan. I am from Bamyan province. It was the most peaceful & safe province. Today I heard that they (Taliban) took control of my province. I am worried about the future of minorities and women."

Apart from the students, other Afghan nationals based in New Delhi expressed that the situation is completely out of hands and they are clueless about the consequences of this annexation after the Taliban gaining control over some of the largest provinces of Afghanistan.

Jawed Gharib Nawaz, a musician by profession who resides in South Delhi's Bhogal said, "I am staying here for the last five years. The situation is really bad there (in Afghanistan). The people staying there are far from the normal situation. People are trying to come out and move to either Iran, Tajikistan or India just to save themselves.

Earlier, the Afghan nationals who flew to India and residing in various pockets of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Bhogal with the status of 'refugee' also expressed their concern for their fellows who are still living in the war-torn country.

If repots are to be believed, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday. The Khaama Press News Agency reported that the Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is said to be mediating the process.

The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides as negotiations are underway between the terrorist group and the Afghan government. Taliban has now ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates and not attempt to enter the city, TOLO News reported.

