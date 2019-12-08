World War II: An unsung Manekshaw

After each of us took pictures of this and other plaques, I thought of sending the images to the family members of Jamshed Manekshaw. In our quest to find his family, I contacted my friend Farrokh Manekshaw, who runs a resort in Goa. After several months, Farrokh messaged that he was able to find the son of Jimmy Manekshaw. He turned out to be Navzar Manekshaw, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police. Manekshaw could not believe that we had been able to find the cemetery where his father was finally laid to rest.

“My mother Zarine was shattered as I was still a toddler and our entire life was before us. The army general had sent my mother and grandfather a letter announcing the death of my father. My mother was a good painter and this skill helped her get a job as a teacher and she raised me,” Navzar shared.

He had no clue that the mortal remains of his father had been shifted, along with others, to the new Commonwealth War Cemetery in Chittagong until I informed him. That’s when he decided to accompany me to Chittagong along with his whole family, to visit his father’s memorial. The ceremony was well-organised with a specially made wreath of white roses and lilies placed on the plaque and a lamp lit. Navzar’s eyes were moist as he placed a photo frame of the charcoal painting of his parent drawn by his mother on the rear side of the plaque. The family joined in prayers. It was a touching moment. For Navzar it was a dream fulfilled and his family visited the site for the next two days to pay homage.

“I shall cherish these moments and the time spent at the Chittagong cemetery all my life,” vouched Navzar. “For me, this was not a cemetery visit but a pilgrimage. I salute my father.”