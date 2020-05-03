World Press Freedom 2020: Why Modi govt isn't Indian media's only problem

Intellectual

Markandey Katju, who was also the chairman of the Press Council of India, had once pricked the amour propre of many by demanding a minimum qualification for ‘journalists’.

Katju’s suggestion might have been over-the-top, but he wasn’t wrong about the talent deficit. Social media forces even veteran journalists to try and appear smarter than they really are which is why they vacillate from power grid expert to epidemiologist to oil expert on different days.

Needless to say, they have often been found wanting.

Journalism remains the preserve of the privileged elite, only those who can afford to live on meagre wages initially - which won’t even allow you to rent a shanty in major cities – happily choose this field.

Engineering and other such fields remain far more lucrative for the middle-class which has emerged post liberalisation. Few journalists have training in fields like science, finance or law which makes reportage superficial at times and sometimes plain wrong.

It particularly plagues English journalism which lacks both class and caste representation. The lack of representation means that while the media is always clamouring for stories to understand India’s unique and complex system, it fails to understand and accurately report something as fundamental as how it is to be a Dalit in India.

On the flipside, there are a group of people who have made it their business to report on such issues like caste apathy but have usually managed to alienate both the reader and the subject with highfalutin academic coverage that makes no sense outside campuses.