World Health Day 2024: Know About Its Significance, Theme & History

Ensuring good health is of paramount concern in our modern lives. World Health Day, a global event observed on April 7, serves as a platform to raise awareness about worldwide health issues and advocates for a healthy mindset.

This significant day sees numerous global agencies, institutions, and organisations spearheading campaigns and activities, all with the aim of promoting a healthier life for everyone across the globe.

What is World Health Day's Significance?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is a global body that works under the United Nations (UN) and monitors health-related issues globally. The WHO focuses on raising awareness among individuals about health problems and also undertakes humanitarian measures to address issues important for maintaining health and well-being of the people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on "World Health Day" provides guidance to health organisations and governments worldwide on the importance of addressing health issues. Each year, on this designated day, the WHO organises events such as debates and awards those who have contributed significantly to the health sector. These awards serve as motivation for others to continue making positive contributions in the field of health and healthcare.

The Theme Of World Health Day 2024

The WHO observes The World Health Day every year on April 7 to mark its foundation day. The theme for this year is 'My Health, My Right' emphasises the importance of every individual's fundamental rights and responsibilities.

History of World Health Day

In 1945, Brazil and China proposed to create an International health organisation. In 1946, the proposal was approved and the first World Health Day was observed on July 22 1949. However, later the date got changed to April 7, 1948 and since then the day is observed globally on April 7.