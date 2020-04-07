World Health Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi asks India to reaffirm gratitude to healthcare staff amid COIVD-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of India to stay healthy, and also thanked the healthcare workers who were ‘bravely leading the battle’ against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

“This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health,” the PM tweeted.