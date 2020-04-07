World Health Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi asks India to reaffirm gratitude to healthcare staff amid COIVD-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of India to stay healthy, and also thanked the healthcare workers who were ‘bravely leading the battle’ against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.
“This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health,” the PM tweeted.
Earlier on Monday, stressing on the war against COVID-19, PM Modi said, "Our mothers & sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same."
PM Modi added that India's attempts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic has set an example to the world. "India is one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of the situation and took timely steps to initiate a war against it," he said.
Hailing the people of India, the PM added, "The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service," the PM added.
Claiming that India acted swiftly when the pandemic broke out, PM Modi said that the central and state governments worked together to ensure the mesaures reached the people. "We've ensured that all govts work together in this, and made all important decisions in sync with experts," PM Modi said.
