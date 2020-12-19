'World has confidence in our economy': PM Modi says India received record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world has confidence in the Indian economy and this was proved by a record amount of FDI flowing in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence," Modi said in his keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.
"In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan & act on achieving our nation-building targets," he added.
The Prime Minister said that our challenge is not just to become self-reliant but also how soon we can achieve this goal is also equally.
Modi also presented the 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award' to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the TATA Group.
"In all the years that I have been in business, I have valued what our PM has been wanting to do. He has led the country through the pandemic for which we should be obliged," Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts', said.
ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.
