'World has confidence in our economy': PM Modi says India received record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world has confidence in the Indian economy and this was proved by a record amount of FDI flowing in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence," Modi said in his keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

"In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan & act on achieving our nation-building targets," he added.