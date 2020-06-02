World facing biggest crisis since wars: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: PM Modi has said the world is facing its biggest crisis since the two world wars amid the Covid pandemic. He was addressing a Bengaluru varsity's silver jubilee celebration on Monday. “Like the world changed pre and post world war, the same way pre and post Covid world will be different,” Modi said through a video link while inaugurating the 25 years celebration of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Appreciating the efforts of the medical community, Modi said the root of India's fight against Covid is the hard work of the medical community and the corona warriors. “In fact doctors and medical workers are like soldiers but without the soldier's uniform,” Modi said.

Madurai salon owner is talk of the town: 46-year-old C Mohan’s phone has been ring­ing continuously ever since PM Modi on Sunday mentioned about him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme. “I’ve lost count of the calls I have receiv­ed. It could be over 250 calls,” Mohan said. In the programme, Modi said Moh­an, a salon owner in Madurai, had spent savings to help people.