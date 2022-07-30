World Day Against Trafficking 2022:Child trafficking survivors now lead campaign against trafficking

ANI

Human Trafficking for forced labour and sexual exploitation is the world's third-largest organised crime, behind the drugs and arms and armaments industry. In India, approximately 16 children every hour are victims of different forms of crimes against children.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, economically marginalised families were the hardest hit and children were at a greater risk of trafficking due to increased poverty and economic slowdown. These children were most likely to be lured away by the traffickers for cheap labour, sexual exploitation, organ trade and to meet the demand for domestic help in the cities. However the scenario of child trafficking saw some change recently as one of the largest survivor-led campaigns ( Survivor Led Intelligence Network) was launched across 20 high-risk districts in Bihar and Jharkhand to raise awareness about social evils like child trafficking, child labour, child marriage and child sexual abuse.

Children like (names changed) – Ravindra Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Mohd. Yousuf, Hem Shah, Rakesh Kumar – are some of the survivors who are leading from the front to stop the illicit trade and save under-age kids from being trafficked. Survivor Led Intelligence Network is an initiative of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF), which comprises of young activists/leaders who were once a victim of child labour and child trafficking and then rescued by Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA),its sister organization.

Most of the survivors were rehabilitated in Bal Ashram, a model rehabilitation centre founded by Kailash Satyarthi and his wife Sumedha Kailash in 1998 in Alwar, Rajasthan. Children rescued from traffickers are rehabilitated, educated and are trained to their respective abilities. The story of these survivors is not only heart-warming but also gives a deep insight into the enormous growth potential they possess when quality education and training is imparted to them.

Rabindra was rescued by BBA about 12 years ago. He was trafficked from Nepal to work as a child labour in India as he had to support his impoverished family of seven people who faced immense financial constraints. BBA freed him and was rehabilitated at the Bal Ashram, where he was educated and trained and is now engaged as a leader in the network to create awareness on issues related to children and protection of their rights. As a leader he is focused on training the young adolescents who in future can take the lead in stopping the illicit trade.

Vijay Kumar who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh was rescued from child traffickers in 2010, he was forced by his traffickers into labour to repay the past debts of his ailing father. Many under-age kids from his village face the brunt of traffickers to repay their family debts in far off cities. He too was rehabilitated and educated and now leads the network in Jharkhand to protect children from being trafficked.

Another trafficked child, now a young activist, Mohd. Yousuf, from Katihar district in Bihar is a beacon of inspiring light to us. It is evident that states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for over 50% of forced child labourers in the country. At a mere age of 13, he was trafficked to Delhi to work in the zardozi unit and was forced to work several hours in a day without mostly empty stomach. After being rescued Yousuf he was rehabilitated at the Ashram, where he reposed his faith in the society around him. He received training and education and is now involved in network to raise awareness against child trafficking and forced child labour.

The story of Hem Shah, hailing from remote village in eastern Uttar Pradesh will melt away even the cruelest heart. He was trafficked as a 9-year-old kid by a stranger who had offered his father to get him gainful employment in a factory in Delhi along with education. His father was paid Rs.500, which the poor debt-ridden man could not decline. On reaching Delhi, Hem was employed in a zari factory where he was made to work rigorously from 7 am to 3 am every day along with other children mostly of his age. After a week at work when he asked his employer for his promised jeans, the only thing he got in return was a tight slap from the factory owner. That very moment he realized that all his dreams have been shattered and he was in a serious trap. He was fortunate enough to be rescued by BBA and after rehabilitation and completing his education at the Ashram he’s become part of the network in Bihar working against child trafficking and rescuing child labourers.

These young leaders play a critical role in protecting the children in remote areas and track children who are constantly under the threat of being trafficked by fraudsters. And in the process also empower and enable other under-age kids to be part of the steady change that has begun to happen in our society.

Since April last year, the network has succeeded in identifying 1,071 cases of trafficking that resulted in arrest of 152 traffickers. It is needless to add here that it is high time the Union government shows the political willingness to legislate and enact “anti-child trafficking law” to stop and criminalise the inhuman and ugly trade of under-age children. This will create an enabling space for children in our society where they can attain their potential to the fullest.