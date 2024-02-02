World Cancer Day 2024: Ways To Fight Cancer, One Of Leading Causes Of Death

Representative Image

February 4th is a day is remembered as world Cancer day. World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda. The prime motive behind this initiative was to spread awareness of the deadly disease and help one and all to prevent it or battle it in the most effective way.

Understanding the disease

World Health Organisation defines "Cancer as a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs. The latter process is called metastasizing and is a major cause of death from cancer. A neoplasm and malignant tumour are other common names for cancer.”

Worrisome facts about cancer as per WHO

1) Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide.

2) 10 million people die from cancer every year.

3) More than 40% of cancer-related death could be preventable as they are linked to modifiable risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, poor diet and physical inactivity.

4) Almost at least one third of all deaths related to cancer could be prevented through routine screening, and early detection and treatment.

5) 70% of cancer deaths occur in low-to-middle income countries.

6) Millions of lives could be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment.

7) The total annual economic cost of cancer is estimated at US$1.16 trillion.

While many a times its not in our hands, WHO has listed a few everyday routine tips that can prevent reduce the risk of cancer by maintaining a healthy life style

a) Smoking

Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of cancer and stopping smoking is one of the best things we can do to reduce our risk of cancer.

b) Alcohol

Alcohol is strongly linked with an increased risk of several cancers.

c) Physical activity

Maintaining a healthy weight and making physical activity part of your everyday life can help reduce your risk of several cancers, which include bladder, breast, colon, endometrial cancer, oesophagus, kidney, and stomach cancer.

d) Ultraviolet radiation

Moderate your exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and avoid tanning beds and solariums to help reduce your risk of skin cancer.

e) Get vaccinated and encourage awareness on all levels on all platforms like schools, colleges, etc.