World Bee day 2022; Know more about history and how Slovenia became beekeeping hub

The United Nations (UN) celebrates 20 May as World Bee Day. It was earlier proposed by Slovenia and accepted by 20 United Nations as ‘World Bee Day’.

Slovenia plays an essential role in the beekeeping industry worldwide. It also helps the country in the development of its agricultural industry.

Anton Janša, from Slovenia played a very important role in the development of beekeeping in the country. He revised the traditional beekeeping methods and introduced new methods based on his findings. He laid the foundations of modern beekeeping. Janša made a huge revolution in beekeeping around the world.

Bees play an important role in food and food security, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity, and also contribute to the mitigation of climate change and the conservation of the environment. It's useful for the agricultural industry as protection of bees helps in indirect cultivation of certain plants which preserve a healthy environment and biodiversity.

If we think from a broader perspective it creates rural jobs in agriculture and other related fields. Indirectly it provides millions of people with jobs and is an important source of farmers' income.

At the same time bees can also be dangerous sometimes as harmful factors make them susceptible to diseases, pests.In 2011 Slovenia became one of the first countries in the EU that prohibit the use of certain pesticides most harmful to bees. Similarly other countries can take such actions for the perseverance of the bees and thereby countries biodiversity.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:25 PM IST