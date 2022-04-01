World Autism Awareness Day 2022; History, Activities, Cause

World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year. The purpose of the day is to create awareness about the Autism and also talk about rights of people with autism.

In phase of Autisim the person diagnosed with the diseases does not have any awareness of society and whats happening around them. They are also completely self unconscious and also about the society. The person with the disease will be depend on other person for the life time.

But recently with the help of science there are schools for Autistic people which trains them to develop themselves more. However there is no complete solution is found on the disease so far.

Causes of Autisim

Autistic condition usually starts during childhood and continues into adulthood and also till the death of the person.

Sometimes genetic mutations can be linked to the autism of any specific person, Studies show that there are more than 100 autism risk genes which are very complex combination of genetic and environmental factors.

2022 World Autism Awareness Day History

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder characterized by behavioral and communicational affections that impact a person’s ability to navigate social interactions and also causes repetitive and restricted behavior.

The word “Autism” in 1911, was discovered by the psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler, the then schizophrenia and Autism were not bifurcated as symptoms were similar.

In 1943, when pediatric psychiatrist Dr. Leo Kanner separated Autism as a social and emotional disorder in his article “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact”, and in 1944 Hans Asperger published his “Autism Psychopathology Article” where he described autism as a disorder.

However Autism as a research was ignored by the world as compared to the other psychological problems. So it took 2007 for the official set up of World Autism Awareness Day to be set up as April 2 by the “United Nations General Assembly”.

All the members of the UN were asked to create awareness about Autism among their country and also set up various forums which can support people with Autism and also their families.

In 2013 the “American Psychiatric Association” in the fifth edition of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” made one unified category of all types of Autism, including different characteristics, severity, and presentation of the symptoms.

2022 World Autism Awareness Day Activities

After the Pandemic forums across the nation arrange different virtual eventsworldwide which includes discussion, brief presentations by acitvits, doctors and other experts.

