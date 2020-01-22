Work on Chandrayaan-3 started and it is going at full speed: ISRO chief K Sivan

Bengaluru: The work on Chandrayaan-3 mission has started and it is going on at full speed, ISRO chief K Sivan said on Wednesday. "The work on Chandrayaan-3 has started and it is going at full speed," he told reporters here.

Asked whether ISRO look at a manned mission to the Moon, Sivan said, "Definitely someday but not immediately." Earlier this month, Sivan had stated that Chandrayaan-3's configuration will be almost similar to Chandrayaan-2 but the new mission will have a rover with a propulsion module.