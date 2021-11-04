Word 'terrorist' inscribed on back, alleges prisoner in Punjab

A prisoner in a jail in Barnala in Punjab has accused the jail superintendent of torture and inscribing the word 'terrorist' on his back with an iron rod.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa has ordered a thorough inquiry and a medical examination of prisoner Karamjit Singh, 28. DIG Ferozepur, Tajinder Singh Maur, will conduct the inquiry.

The prisoner, who is facing life sentence in a murder case, has alleged that a word 'aatwadi' or terrorist is inscribed on his back.



"A jail inmate in Barnala, Karamjit Singh beaten brutally by Jail Superintendent. The word “Attwadi” meaning TERRORIST engraved on his back! This is disgusting and a serious violation of human rights. We demand strict possible action against officials involved," Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted on Wednesday.



Sirsa termed this as 'malicious intent' of the Congress in Punjab to paint Sikhs as terrorists. "Punjab Police beats undertrial Sikh prisoner and engraved word ‘Atwadi’ on his back. We demand immediate suspension of jail superintendent and strict action for human rights violation," he tweeted.

(With inputs from agency)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:41 PM IST