Won't you want to become captain? TS Singh Deo amid rift in Chhattisgarh Congress

Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress, state health minister TS Singh Deo commenting on his internal conflict with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said he might be be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years, this is not fixed.

"There is rivalry even among siblings, healthy competitions take place, I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the High Command," he said.

Further he explained, "If a person plays in a team then doesn't he think about becoming the captain? Won't you want to become one? Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it's about his capabilities."

His comments a day after he and CM Baghel met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi yesterday. It was expected that the meeting of Baghel and Deo with Rahul Gandhi would end the suspense about the change of leadership in the state. However, Congress leader and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia on Tuesday said that there was no discussion on leadership change in the state during the meeting.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's unilateral victory was due to their leaders.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 06:04 PM IST