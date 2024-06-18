Won't Work For Muslims, Yadavs As They Didn't Vote For Me: JD-U’s Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur

Newly elected Janata Dal - United MP from Sitamarhi, Devesh Chandra Thakur, has stirred controversy with his statement that he will not address the needs of Muslims and Yadavs, as they did not vote for him in the Lok Sabha election.

Thakur made this controversial statement on Sunday during his visit to Sitamarhi. A video clip of Thakur's remarks has gone viral on social media.

This is a ridiculous statement. Has the NDA started opposing Yadavs and Muslims?



JDU MP from Sitamarhi (Bihar), Devesh Chandra Thakur said that he won't do any work of Yadavs and Muslims because they didn't vote for him. pic.twitter.com/tp0KEbnvkC — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) June 17, 2024

In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "A Muslim person came to me seeking help. It was his first time approaching me. I asked him if he had voted for 'lantern' (RJD), and he replied yes. Then I said, still, you dared to come to me? I will not help you."

“You would have seen the face of Narendra Modi had you pressed the arrow symbol for me. If this is so why should not I see lantern symbol and Lalu ji’s face on you while doing your work?”

It is believed that Thakur was upset with his victory margin. He blamed Muslims and Yadavs for the drop in the vote margin. He secured 515,719 votes, while his close opponent and RJD candidate, Arjun Rai, received 464,363 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 51,356 votes. In 2019, JD (U) candidate Sunil Kumar Pintu had won the seat with a margin of over 250,000 votes.

Thakur's divisive remarks have drawn criticism from the opposition party. RJD MP Misa Bharti reacted, saying, "Why did he have to make such a statement? He won the elections and he will receive the opportunity to represent the people of that constituency. If he is making such statements, what message is he trying to put across? It is a double-engine government, PM Narendra Modi says that there should be 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.' So, why do the MPs make such statements?" Bharti told ANI.

After receiving widespread criticism for his statement, Devesh Chandra Thakur told the Hindustan Times that he stands by his remarks.

However, he clarified that his statement is limited to requests for personal help, such as putting in a word for treatment at AIIMS or calling the police. He added that while requests for assistance concerning society at large are welcome, requests for personal favors are not.